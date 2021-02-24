The Chinese judiciary required a man to pay his ex-wife about eight thousand dollars as “compensation” for the housework that she took on when they were married.

China’s civil law, which went into effect this year, gives divorced couples the right for the first time to claim compensation if they assume greater responsibilities at home.

Testifying before a court in the capital, Beijing, Ms. Wang, a housewife, said that during her marriage she took care of “her son and housework” while her husband did not “care about or participate in family tasks” even “outside his working hours.”

The wife requested that a ruling be issued to include her ex-husband compensation for damages and malfunctions, according to a court report.

The court’s decision stated that the mother had already taken on more housework than her husband did, and required the husband to pay 50,000 yuan ($ 7,740) in compensation, which appears to be the first of its kind in China.

But Ms Wang, who had requested 160,000 yuan ($ 25,000), appealed the decision this week, according to local media, in a move that sparked a heated debate on the social network Weibo.

A number of users considered the compensation value to be insignificant, and one of them believed that the man came out as “winning” on the financial level, while another believed that a “home educator would have cost more.”

Media quoted a judge as saying that the court determined the value based on a set of criteria, including the length of marriage, “Ms. Wang’s efforts in (implementing) housework, (her husband’s) income and local cost of living.”