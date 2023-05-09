The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a lawyer be required to return 5,250 dirhams to his client from the value of the agreed-upon fee, after the client dismissed him before starting work.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against a lawyer in which he demanded that he be obliged to return 10 thousand dirhams to him, indicating that he had concluded a fee agreement with the lawyer to represent him in a rental case, and he transferred 10 thousand dirhams to him, but he apologized for the task and provided support for his claim in the form of a fee contract and a picture of a conversation. WhatsApp », while the defendant submitted an answer memorandum that contained a counterclaim and a portfolio of documents in which he requested the dismissal of the original lawsuit, and in the counterclaim the counterclaim obligated the cross-defendant to pay him 9,770 dirhams, which are the rest of the fees and expenses for preparing and photocopying the lawsuit documents.

In the reasoning behind the ruling, the court stated that it is decided, according to the law regulating the legal profession and legal advice, that if the client dismisses his lawyer without a legitimate reason after starting work, the client is obligated to pay the full fees agreed upon, as if the lawyer had terminated the work in favor of his client, and if the dismissal took place before Commencement of work The lawyer shall be entitled to fees for the effort he exerted in preparation for commencing work, not exceeding 25% of the value of the fees.

The court indicated that the fixed fee contract concluded between the two parties to the lawsuit amounted to 19 thousand dirhams, in order to initiate a rental lawsuit, pointing out that the original defendant did not complete the registration of the lawsuit, and the lawsuit was not initiated by the lawyer, and thus the lawyer deserves 25% of the value of the fees. The agreed amount is 4,750 dirhams, and he is obligated to return the rest of the amount to the plaintiff.

The court rejected the plaintiff’s request in return for photocopying documents at 270 dirhams, pointing out that the case papers were devoid of documents related to those fees.