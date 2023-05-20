The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that a lawyer be required to return to two clients the amount of 35 thousand dirhams, the difference in the fees they had paid him as a fee provider to initiate a lawsuit that was not completed.

In the details, two women filed a lawsuit against their former lawyer, requesting that he oblige him to return 100,000 dirhams to them, and pay 10,000 dirhams as compensation and interest at the rate of 7%, while obliging him to fees and expenses, indicating that they had contracted with him to represent them in a commercial lawsuit against a bank. An agreement on fees amounting to 200 thousand dirhams, including 20 thousand dirhams for legal advice, 80 thousand dirhams to be paid when the lawsuit is initiated in the Abu Dhabi judiciary, and 100 thousand dirhams after the appeal ruling. They handed him an amount of 100,000 dirhams, according to the agreement, and after drafting the agency contract for the defendant, he did not appear at the specified session, and did not inform them of the need to appear in person, and he also failed to attend the other session specified for attendance, and because the other party in the case (the bank) did not want to continue The dispute in which the defendant was entrusted, the case stopped at the end of the referral from the Conciliation and Reconciliation Center, which prompted them to file their similar lawsuit, and they attached a copy of the fee contract, photos of electronic correspondence, and copies of other documents.

While the defendant submitted an answer memorandum that included a counter claim, and attached a folder of documents, in which he requested the dismissal of the original lawsuit, and in the counter-claim, obliging the two cross-defendants to pay him the remaining 100 thousand dirhams of the value of the fees, and obliging them to expenses, fees, and fees, with the ruling including expedited enforcement. .

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that, according to the law regulating the legal profession and legal advice, if the client dismisses his lawyer without a legitimate reason after carrying out the work entrusted to him, the client is obligated to pay the full fees agreed upon, as if the lawyer had terminated the work in the interest of his client, If the dismissal occurred before commencing the work entrusted to him, the lawyer shall be entitled to fees for the effort he exerted in preparation for commencing work, not exceeding 25% of the agreed fees.

The court pointed out that what is proven from the papers is that the original defendant took some measures in the interest of his two plaintiffs, and confirmed his presence before the Conciliation and Reconciliation Center in preparation for proceeding with the case before the Court of First Instance, before which the case was not initiated, and he also took some other measures in the interest of the two plaintiffs, and therefore he deserves 25% of the full agreed fees, amounting to 180,000 dirhams, which equals 45,000 dirhams. He is also entitled to the 20,000 dirhams he had previously received in return for the legal advice he provided to the two plaintiffs, and it was proven that the original defendant received an amount of 80,000 dirhams from The fees agreed upon, and then he is obliged to return the amount of 35 thousand dirhams to the two plaintiffs, and he is not entitled to the rest of the fees claimed in the counterclaim.

The court decided to accept the counterclaim in form and reject it in substance, and obligated the counterclaim to pay the fees and expenses of the counterclaim.