Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation ruled to revoke the judgment of the Appeal Court in the case of compensation to a hospital for the material, moral and bodily damages caused to the appellant, as a result of a serious medical error, and obligated the hospital to compensate the appellant in the amount of 352 thousand and 254 dirhams for the damages suffered by him.

The appellant had instituted a lawsuit against one of the contested hospitals, demanding the ruling to compel him to pay compensation for material, moral and physical damages, lost earnings and loss of benefit caused to him as a result of a serious medical error, after suffering from lower back pain, where he performed two surgeries in the spine that resulted in complete disability In the left leg and the inability to walk, which made him file a lawsuit against the hospital, and the court of first instance obliged the challenged hospital to pay the appellant an amount of 352 thousand and 254 dirhams. The appellant and the hospital “contested against him” appealed the ruling, and the court ruled in the first appeal that it was not permissible, and in the appeal The second was his refusal, so the appellant appealed the ruling by way of cassation, and the hospital “the contested against” submitted a memorandum of his defense requesting the refusal of the appeal. The appeal was presented to the court in a counseling room and a session was set for its consideration.