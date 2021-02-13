Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ruled a medical facility and a doctor compensation of 150,000 dirhams for a patient who had suffered a medical error while performing a spinal operation, which resulted in an increase in his disability rate from 10 to 35%.

The details of the case are due to the fact that the plaintiff was suffering from pain in the back area, and upon his visit to the hospital (the first defendant), and after conducting the required examinations and x-rays, it became clear that he needed treatment due to the presence of defects in some paragraphs.

The medical report issued by the Radiology Department and the magnetic resonance imaging of the lumbar spine showed a curvature in the spine, which resulted in the doctor (the second defendant) performing a surgery for the plaintiff, which led to many complications, due to a medical error, resulting in material and moral damage that changed The nature of his life, and led to his loss of his job and his only source of income.

The report of the physician assigned by the court showed that there was a medical error on the part of the attending physician, as the surgery resulted in persistent back pain and limited movement, indicating that the plaintiff was suffering from chronic back pain, back muscle pain, and limited movements, in addition to the feeling of the right foot being affected With a total disability rate of 10%, and the therapeutic interventions carried out by the hospital (the defendant) exacerbated his condition, raising his disability rate to 35%.

After filing the report, the complainant’s attorney attended and presented a commentary note, seeking at its conclusion to oblige the defendant to pay compensation for material and moral damages in a total amount of 400,000 dirhams, while the defendants demanded to reject the case.

The court clarified that the complainant’s disability rate was 10%, and that the operation raised it to 35%, meaning that the hospital and the doctor contributed by their mistake to creating a disability rate of 25%.

The court ruled to oblige the two defendants to pay the complainant compulsory compensation for material and moral damages, in a total amount of 150,000 dirhams.

