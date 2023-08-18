The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that a guardian must pay an amount of 136,473 dirhams to a private school, as unpaid fees for the academic year 2018-2019.

The details of the case go back to the fact that a private school filed a lawsuit against a parent, in which it demanded that he oblige him to pay unpaid fees and legal interest at 5% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, and oblige him to pay five thousand dirhams as material and moral compensation, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses and a consideration Attorney’s fees, noting that “the defendant enrolled his children in school, and the amount of the claim was owed to him, and they agreed that it be paid in three instalments, but he was late in paying.”

For its part, the court indicated that the defendant attended and did not make any plea or defense in the lawsuit, whether or not it was substantive, in order to prove the invalidity of what the plaintiff claims, and that he stated the truth of the claim.

The court rejected the plaintiff’s claim for compensation, noting that it was based on no basis.

And it ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 136 thousand and 473 dirhams, and to oblige him to pay fees and expenses.