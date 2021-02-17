The Court of Cassation in Abu Dhabi overturned an appeals ruling requiring a contracting company to pay a former employee of 140 thousand and 422 dirhams labor dues, and the court ruled obligating the company to pay the employee a late interest rate of 5% on the amount spent from the date of the claim until full payment.

In the details, an employee filed a lawsuit against a company requesting it to pay him labor dues of 40 thousand and 223 dirhams, and to deliver him the certificate of experience and the original university graduation certificate, in addition to compensation for termination of the contract and legal interest of 12% annually from the due date until full payment.

He explained that he had been assigned to work for the defendant company as a project employee since 2011 under an indefinite contract with a salary of 23 thousand dirhams, and he remained in his job until October 2018, when he submitted his resignation for personal reasons, but the company did not pay him his dues and then he filed a complaint against it to The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation then asked to resign his resignation, returned to work for two days and was surprised to be summoned by the general manager of the company, who demanded that he hand over the belongings, keys, SIM card and engineer numbers, and asked him to leave the company and not return again, which prompted him to reactivate his complaint. He brought it against the company and claimed his dues.

For its part, the defendant company demanded that the case be suspended until the criminal case in which the appellant is accused of breach of trust is decided, and the court decided to suspend the case until the criminal case is decided, and after that the plaintiff submitted a request to expedite the case for the issuance of a judgment of innocence attributed to him in the criminal case and possession of the judgment To the power of the adjudicated order.

The court of first instance ruled to oblige the company to pay the employee an amount of 112 thousand and 165 dirhams, and obligated it to hand him the certificate of experience, and rejected all other requests from that, and the company appealed the judgment as the employee appealed it back to back, and the court decided to amend the appealed judgment and made the amount decided for the appellant 147 thousand and 100 dirhams Other appeals were dismissed.

The employee appealed the judgment by way of cassation with the appeal, and the company being challenged against submitted a cross-appeal and demanded that the appeal be rejected, and the appellant mourned the appealed ruling on the error in applying the law, when it decided to reject the legal interest claimed.

The court ruled obligating the company to pay the employee 5% late interest on the amount decided from the date of the judicial claim until full payment.





