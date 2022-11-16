For many people, participating in politics is their way of influencing the changes that are needed to improve our environment, and although not everyone likes this form of participation, in reality all Mexican citizens have the possibility of competing for occupy political charges.

One of the most important positions is that of the presidency of the Mexican Republic and as we said, anyone can participate to lead the executive branch of our country, well, anyone who was born here and who meets certain requirements established in the constitution.

Then,what does it take to be president of mexico? To answer this question it is necessary that we go to the Constitution of the United Mexican States, specifically to chapter III that talks about the Executive Branch and the requirementsembodied in article 82.

What does it take to be president of Mexico?

As we already said, any person born in our country can become the executive, but they need to meet some simple requirements to be able to aspire to the most important position in the Mexican Republic, so what does it take to be president of Mexico?

The first of the requirements established by law is be a Mexican citizen by birthHowever, it is also necessary that at least one of your parents be Mexican, that you have lived in our country for at least 20 years and that you are in full enjoyment of your rights.

Requirements you must meet to be president of Mexico PHOTO: FREEPIK

The second requirement that is established in the Mexican Constitution is that you must have at least 35 years old for the election, so if you are under that age, you will have to wait until the requested age of majority is reached, a requirement that has been debated on several occasions.

Another requirement is that, even if you have left the country and lived elsewhere, you must have resided in Mexico one year before the electiontemporality that is not affected by an absence of up to 30 days.

In addition, another of the requirements that is needed to be president of Mexico is that you are not a minister of any cult or that you do not belong to the ecclesiastical statebecause the government is secular.

Likewise, the interested parties must not hold any other government positionfor example, being secretaries or sub-secretaries, nor having held the position of Attorney General of the Republic, nor governor or head of government of Mexico City, unless they leave their position six months before the election.

So, as you can see, what is needed to be president of the Republic is easy to fulfill, which means that almost all of us can aspire to the position and, additionally, the statutes established by the political parties to contest or by the National Electoral Institute (INE), in the case of an independent candidacy.