Requirements to travel to London: the new registry in the United Kingdom that will be mandatory as of today

As of today, travelers who wish to enter the United Kingdom must comply with a new mandatory measure: an online record called Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

This regulation, implemented by the British authorities, affects both tourists and people traveling for work or businesses, and will be necessary for all those who plan to enter the country by air or maritime.

The objective of this initiative is to strengthen security, improve efficiency in entry processes and facilitate more thorough border control. Although the process is completely digital, travelers must be attentive to the obligation to complete this record before their arrival in the United Kingdom.

The measure is registered in a context of adjustments to British immigration policies after Brexit. With the aim of maintaining more rigorous control over those who cross their borders, the ETA system will allow the British government to process the entry of travelers, avoiding unnecessary delays in the control points.

However, travelers must be aware that, if they do not comply with this registry, they could be rejected when trying to enter the country, which would generate complications in their travel plans.

Who has to request it?

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) It will be mandatory for all Spanish citizens, as well as for the residents of the European Union, including minors, who plan to remain in the United Kingdom for a period of less than six months. This registration will be necessary for those who travel for tourist, labor or family visits reasons.

On the other hand, those travelers who are in transit to a third country, that is, that their final destination is not the United Kingdom, will not need to complete the record, as long as they do not have to go through the control of luggage or border.

This is applicable in airports such as Heathrow and Manchester, where transit passengers must meet this requirement if they must perform the control process.

Nor will it be necessary for those who already have a valid visa or permission to live, work or study in the United Kingdom. However, those who have this type of permissions must ensure that their profile in the UKVI system is updated with the passport or ID that will use for their trip.

How do I ask for it?

The request of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) can be done in a simple way through a mobile application created by the British government, as well as on its official website: https://www.gov.uk.

It is essential to take into account that, although there are third -party services that offer the processing for the traveler, it is recommended to avoid them, since, although they are not illegal, they usually generate additional costs without providing any significant advantage, since the process is practically identical to the one carried out through the official site.

It is advisable to complete the application at least three days before the trip, since, although the process is usually fast, sometimes it can be delayed up to 72 hours. Once the application is approved, the applicant will receive a confirmation email. In addition, ETA will be digitally associated with the traveler’s passport, so it will not be necessary to carry any additional document during border control in the United Kingdom.

It is important to be alert with respect to the web pages that offer this process for an additional rate, since they can generate unnecessary expenses without offering any added value in the process.

How much does it cost?

The cost of processing electronic travel authorisation (ETA) is 10 pounds (approximately 12 euros), and must be paid when completing the online application. It is important to keep in mind that there will be no refunds in case of cancellation of the trip. In addition, the British government has announced that this price will increase throughout this year, reaching 16 pounds (approximately 19 euros).

The United Kingdom Embassy in Spain has indicated that the introduction of ETA aims to improve the digital immigration system, making the process of entry into the country more agile and safe for the millions of people who cross their borders every year.