A couple of days ago, the news that the hosting company, Airbnbcreated a cabin identical to that of the swamp Shrek, made movie fans explode on social media.

Airbnb made available the cabin that Shrek shares with Fiona and his children from his official Internet site with the title of “Shrek’s Swamp”so fans of the animated film have not hesitated for a single second to travel to Scotland to spend a night in the place.

The host shares that the accommodation “In the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Bog is an abode away from it all – the perfect retreat for any ogre looking for a bit of solitude and, for the first time in history, also for a handful of his biggest fans. Shrek is going on a long weekend and has left me in charge of the swamp, so I would love to invite you for a fairy-tale stay. Don’t worry about the “BEWARE OGRE” signs, they’re probably decorative !”.

Notably Airbnb Add more information about some requirements that must be fulfilled to have an evening in Shrek’s Swamp located in the forests of the Highlands Scotland, UK.

According to the specifications of Airbnb, access to children under 5 years of age is not allowed, and the maximum number of people they can accommodate is three guests and they cannot bring pets. Also, in the cabin there is no wifi connection and smoking is strictly prohibited, parties or events are not allowed, the sink and shower are outside the accommodation and the staff takes care of the meals.

It will be from next October 13, 2023 that the reservation can be made, so it is still It is not known what the price will be of accommodation, so if you plan to go you should mark this date on your calendar so that you can get accommodation as soon as possible.

