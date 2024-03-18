The members of the Costco membership club in Mexico They have the opportunity to access the Costco Citibanamex credit card, an option that offers a series of attractive benefits for consumers. However, before applying for this card, it is important to know the requirements necessary to be eligible.

To begin, applicants must meet a basic criterion and that is that they must be of legal age, this means that those interested must be at least 18 years of age to be able to apply for the card. Additionally, it requires a minimum verifiable income of $7,000 Mexican pesos monthly, which guarantees that cardholders have the adequate financial capacity to meet their credit obligations.

Regarding the necessary documentation, a valid official identification is requested. Mexican citizens can present their voting credential (IFE/INE), while foreigners must provide their resident card (temporary or permanent) along with their passport.

Additionally, it requires a proof of address in national territorywhich should not be longer than three months and can include receipts for services such as electricity, water, landline telephone, property, pay television and natural gas.

Application Process at Costco

Once applicants have met all the necessary requirements, the Costco Citibanamex card application process It is relatively simple. Those interested can visit any Costco branch in Mexico to obtain additional information and request the card directly on the spot.

Additionally, there is the option to start the application process online through the official Citibanamex website, where they can complete an online form providing their personal and financial information, as well as upload the required documents in digital format.

Once the application has been submitted, the Citibanamex team will proceed to review the information provided and evaluate the applicant's eligibility. This process may take some time, so applicants are advised to be patient and attentive to any communication from the bank.

Benefits of the Costco Citibanamex Card

The Costco Citibanamex credit card offers a series of attractive benefits for its holders. One of the main benefits is the absence of an administration fee during the first year of using the card, allowing cardholders to enjoy an initial period free of additional charges.

Additionally, credit card holders have the opportunity to earn annual cash back on their purchases. 3% annual cash back is offered on all purchases made at Costco Mexico and Costco United States, as well as 2% annual cash back at any location worldwide.

These refunds are applied to the account holder's account at the end of the month of December, as long as the account is up to date with its payments. It is important to note that additional cards also generate reimbursement for the holder.

It is important to keep in mind that the card application is subject to authorization and that specific details, including requirements and benefits, may be subject to change. Therefore, interested parties are recommended to obtain updated information through the official Citibanamex website or contact the bank directly to clarify any questions or concerns they may have.