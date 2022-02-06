Tamaulipas.- Do you plan to travel to the United States? The requirements to cross the border through Reynosa, Tamaulipasare established by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and apply to all mexico border bridges. Here we explain what you should know.

These border bridges link the city of ReynosaTamaulipas, with McAllen, Texas, in the United States, and to cross it is necessary to have all your documentation in order. Follow these migration tips so you don’t miss a thing.

The valid Mexican passport and American visa They are documents that cannot be missing to enter the USA, so try to take them with you and make sure they are not expired. Take into account that your visa must not be valid for more than six months.

You must also request the permit I-94, which is necessary in case you plan to stay in the United States for more than a week or travel beyond one of its border cities. This document has a cost of $6 dollars (about 120 Mexican pesos) and you can request it through the CBP mobile application.

Process and pay for the I-94 permit before crossing the border, thus saving you time. The CBP agent assisting you must complete the process during the crossing.

Another requirement to cross through Reynosa and any other border city is to present your vaccination certificate against Covid-19 with the complete scheme, which you can take in printed or digital format and must be issued by the Mexican government.

The Covid-19 vaccine you have received must be approved by the United States CDC and FDA, as well as the World Health Organization (WHO). The vaccines that are accepted to cross the border are the following:

Pfizer-BioNTech

modern

AstraZeneca-Oxford

Johnson & Johnson

Sinovac

Covaxine

Covishield

Covavax/Novavax

Sinopharm/BIBP

The vaccination certificate is randomly requested from travelers, so you should always have it on hand. In addition, you must make a mandatory verbal declaration confirming that you have the complete vaccination schedule.

If you cross the border by car, try to have your driver’s license, circulation card and vehicle documents in order, in case the authorities request them.

Remember that to cross from Reynosa to McAllen there are five border bridges, which are the following:

International bridge “Benito Juárez” Reynosa-Hidalgo

International Bridge “New Dawn” Reynosa-Pharr

International bridge “Anzaldúas” Reynosa-Granjeno-Mission

International Bridge “Donna” Rio Bravo-Donna

International Bridge “Las Flores” New Progress-Progress