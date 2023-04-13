If you are looking to buy a used car, pay close attention! Das Welt Auto, the Volkswagen Group brand, offers you used and certified vehicles, being a safe option by reducing the risks existing in the market and offering you a guaranteed and quality purchase. In this article, we will tell you how to acquire a pre-owned and the financing plans that we offer you, whether it is credit or leasing, both for personal use and for SMEs or companies.

With Volkswagen Financial Services you will have several options to put your hands behind the wheel of the used car or semi-new truck that you want so much, in addition to being able to protect them and always keep them in optimal conditions. Do you want to know which is the best plan for you? Keep reading and we’ll tell you.

If what you are looking for is to improve your daily routine by driving a vehicle for your own use, your best option is the financing of used cars for people. With Das WeltAuto, the Plan Premium Credit is perfect if you want to constantly renew your car or SUV.

If you work for a company and have pay stubs, you can explore the option of obtaining your car through a lease that will give you several benefits without the need to invest all your capital in a car. And if you can’t prove income, we offer you plans to suit you with the financing or lease that suits you best.

If you have a business and want to boost it to the maximum with the help of a car or truck, the pre-owned cars on credit for SMEs and the leasing options will be your best ally. With leasing you can acquire the vehicle with a minimum initial investment, while with Customized Business You can release a pre-owned car without the need to have credit history, receiving your vehicle immediately, with extended warranty and more benefits.

If you have established a business that requires a fleet with great capacity and powerl, you can obtain it through used car financing plans for companies. Acquire your fleet through conventional credit or, if you are looking to renew it constantly, Premium Credit is also available for your company. If you prefer, you can choose the lease and enjoy all the benefits it offers you.

What documents do I need to buy a used car on credit?

in any of our Volkswagen plans, you only have to take into account the following requirements: current official identification, proof of address with a maximum of 3 months old, and proof of income. In the case of plans to suit youyou will only have to fill out a credit application and authorize a socioeconomic study.