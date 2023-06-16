both in the IMSS as in the ISSSTEto request the conjugal partnership pension in Mexico, it is necessary to meet certain requirements, which must be submitted both in original (for comparison) and in copy, for the creation of a file.

The spousal pension in Mexico is an economic benefit that is granted to one of the spouses when the other dies or becomes disabled. This type of pension seeks to protect the economic situation of the surviving spouse or the spouse who remains in charge of the care of the disabled spouse

Below are some of the common requirements for the IMSS:

Marriage link:

It is necessary to demonstrate the legally recognized marriage bond by presenting the marriage certificate or any other document certifying the marriage.

Economic dependence:

The economic dependency of the applicant spouse must be demonstrated. This involves submitting documentation that supports the financial situation of the couple, such as proof of income and shared expenses.

Death or disability of the insured spouse:

The marital partnership pension is granted when one of the spouses dies or becomes disabled. Therefore, it is necessary to present the death certificate or the disability certificate issued by a medical institution.

Affiliation to the IMSS:

Both the deceased or disabled spouse and the pension applicant must be affiliated with the IMSS. It is important to have the corresponding social security numbers.

Application and additional documentation:

It is necessary to submit a formal application for a conjugal partnership pension to the IMSS, in addition to the required documentation. This documentation may include official identification, proof of address, bank account statement and any other document requested by the IMSS.

It is important to note that these may be subject to change and it is necessary to verify the most up-to-date information at the time of application.

General requirements to request the conjugal partnership pension at the ISSSTE

Marriage link:

Submit the marriage certificate or equivalent document that demonstrates the legal bond between the spouses.

Economic dependence:

Demonstrate the economic dependence of the applicant spouse, which may require the presentation of documentation that supports the economic situation of the marriage.

Death or disability of the insured spouse:

Submit the death certificate or disability report of the insured spouse issued by a medical institution.

ISSSTE affiliation:

Both the deceased or disabled spouse and the pension applicant must be members of the ISSSTE. It is important to have the corresponding social security numbers.

The specific requirements may vary depending on the regulations and policies in force at both the IMSS and the ISSSTE. It is recommended to get in touch directly with both institutions, depending on which one is going to be applied for, or check their official website for up-to-date information.