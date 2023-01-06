Before the official release date of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Steam leaked the minimum and recommended requirements to enjoy this title on PC. Although this information was not complete at the time, EA has finally shared all the details you need to know.

Through its official site, as well as on its page of Steamhave been revealed all the requirements you need to meet if you want to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC. These are:

Minimum requirements

-OS: Windows 10 64-bit

-CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

-GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

-Memory: 8GB RAM

-DirectX: DirectX 12

-Storage: 130 GB of available space

-Additional notes: Internet connection required for patches; no online game

recommended requirements

-CPU: Intel Core i5 11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

-GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

-Memory: 16GB RAM

-DirectX: Version 12

-Storage: 130 GB of available space

-Additional notes: Internet connection required for patches; there is no online game.

What stands out the most this time is the large amount of memory that you require to install this game. Although this is not something completely unusual, it is striking that this installment weighs more than 100 GB. We remind you that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on March 17, 2023.

Editor’s Note:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor it’s one of the games I’m most looking forward to in 2023. While the first installment was a big surprise, I hope this sequel manages to take everything that worked, and offer a better combat system, more enemies, and a less glitchy experience.

Via: AE