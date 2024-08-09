The Sharjah Charity Association stipulated the availability of 4 main criteria for accepting the request for assistance, foremost of which is the legality of residence within the country, bringing personal documents and a statement of sources of income, and documents related to the type of assistance requested, justifying this by saying that it is a trustworthy entity for the donations of benefactors and bears the responsibility of delivering these alms to those who deserve them.

In response to an inquiry from “Emarat Al Youm” about the criteria for accepting aid requests, Abdullah Saif Bin Hindi, Head of Corporate Services Sector, said, “The association opens its doors to receive requests from customers through its website during Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays of every week.”

He added that the application is made exclusively through the website, and the internal assistance teams review all submitted applications to determine which ones meet the conditions and which do not. In the case of applications whose owner did not provide the required documents, they are returned to them electronically with a notification specifying the documents that must be provided to send them again, while the files that meet the conditions are referred to complete the social research stages and then referred to the assistance committee to make a decision regarding them.

Bin Hindi explained that assistance requests must meet the requirements set by the association and meet four basic criteria: the first is uploading personal documents represented by a copy of a valid passport, Emirates ID and residency (civil status summary for citizens) and submitting a document explaining the sources of income represented by a credit report for a bank statement for the last 6 months, specifying the type of assistance required and supporting the request with documents related to the assistance such as a medical report showing the medical diagnosis and the required cost in the case of medical assistance, and this applies to all other assistance.

He pointed out that the previous criteria are subject to a fourth condition, which is that the customer must not be in violation of the laws of the UAE, or have been classified by the competent authorities as practicing an illegal activity.