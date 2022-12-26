The widow’s pension It is an economic benefit that is granted to the Widow or widower of the deceased insured or pensioner in Work Risk, Disability, Retirement, Unemployment in Old Age or Old Age insurance.

This IMSS widow’s pension has as purpose provide financial protection to the family of the deceased worker, especially the surviving spouses and children.

In the event that the deceased worker was not married, the widow’s pension may be requested by the woman or man with whom the worker lived as couple for five years that immediately preceded his death.

In the event that it cannot be processed by the woman or man with whom the worker lived, it can be done by the children you have with that personas long as both had remained free of marriage during the concubinage.

If the deceased worker had various concubinesnone of them will be entitled to receive the widow’s pension.

In order to apply for the widow’s pension, it is necessary to comply with certain established requirements by the IMSS. Some of the most common are the following:

Be affiliated with the social protection insurance of the IMSS Pension at the time of the death of the worker. Having a marital or common-law relationship with the deceased worker. Submit the necessary documentation to prove the marital or common-law relationship with the deceased worker, as well as the documentation of the worker’s death.

It is important to mention that the Mexican Social Security Institute is a government institution that provides social protection insurance to affiliated workers.

If a worker affiliated with the IMSS Pension dies, his family may request the widow’s pension if they meet the requirements established by the institution.

Requirements to request the IMSS widow’s pension in 2023:

The worker has at least 150 weeks of contributions at the time of his death.

Your rights must remain in effect.

If the insured person died due to a work accident, the widow must request an ST-3 Permanent Disability or Death Report due to Occupational Hazards, which is issued by the Institutional Medical Services.

If the deceased had a permanent disability pension and dies for reasons unrelated to a work risk, they must complete the 150 weeks of contributions.

Learn about the requirements to apply for the widow’s pension at the IMSS. / Photo: Darkroom

In the event that the above requirements are met, the possible beneficiaries of the IMSS worker must present the following documentation:

Birth certificate.

official identification.

Proof of address.

CURP.

Proof of Federal Taxpayer Registry.

Account number and bank code authorized by the IMSS.

Marriage certificate or document proving the marriage or sentimental situation.

If the person is a common-law wife, a copy of the resolution document is required, which is issued by the judicial authority.

Evidence of the economic dependency of the deceased person.

IMSS, Afore or Infonavit document of the deceased, containing their name and social security number.

CURP of the deceased.

Afore account statement of the deceased.

Copy of the deceased’s birth certificate.

Death certificate.

To request the widow’s pension before the IMSS, it is necessary Go in person to the Economic Benefits window of the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) corresponding to the address of the person concerned.

Once the necessary documentation has been reviewed and validated, a resolution will be issued on the request for pension in a maximum period of 12 business days.

It is important to bear in mind that it is necessary to present all the required documentation and meet the established requirements to be able to request the widow’s pension before the IMSS.

If you have doubts or questions about how to apply for the widow’s pension, you can visit the IMSS website (www.imss.gob.mx/pensiones) where you will find information about the requirements, the necessary documents and frequently asked questions.

You will also be able to find video tutorials that will help you better prepare to apply.

It may interest you.

In addition, you can contact the IMSS Contact Center at the number 800 623 23 23 and mark option 3 “Pensioners”, where an IMSS representative will be willing to help you and answer any questions or concerns you may have.

Currently, the IMSS has more than 853,000 people pensioned for widowhood and close to 330,000 people pensioned for widowhood-orphanhood, who, in addition to receiving the economic benefit, also have access to medical, surgical, pharmaceutical, hospital and social benefits.