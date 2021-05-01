Top of Iztaccíhuatl, on April 16. AFP

History has made it clear, time and again, that what was once a political obsession can end up becoming a hobby. By the middle of the 18th century, almost no territory remained on our planet that had not been traveled by conquerors, colonizers, merchants, evangelizers, adventurers or simple travelers.

The obsession with the horizontal conquest of the globe was over; only his vertical conquest remained. Perhaps that is why, towards the end of the 18th and early 19th centuries, the English, who did not want to stop conquering, turned mountaineering, first, and mountaineering, later, into two of their main hobbies.

As has always happened, these hobbies, which were born locally – the same would happen, for example, with soccer – soon spread to the rest of Europe and the American continent, through, above all, chronicles, reports, fictions and poems —among the first mountaineers and mountaineers in history, as well as retired naturalists and politicians, there are dozens of novelists and poets.

The great peaks of Europe, the South American Andes and, shortly afterwards, the huge mountains of the Himalayas became the objective of all those who decided to leave everyday life momentarily to go to war with the elements and with their own resistance, still despite the fact that death could be the end of the adventure – it is estimated that, by the middle of the 19th century, for every five hundred human beings who tried to reach the summit of Mont Blanc, seventeen died.

Shortly after, towards the end of the 19th century, influenced by the race that was taking place in the northern and southern reaches of the planet, where they were fighting for the poles, those last virgin planes of the world; In other words, influenced by the blue fever of perpetual ice, the objective of third and fourth generation mountaineers and mountaineers moved from the rock, the peaks and the air towards another of the elements that had always been there but that Suddenly, it had become essential, central in the extreme experience of the unknown: the glaciers.

Like so many other writers of his time, Mark Twain – recalls Macfarlane, to whom this article owes a lot – would allow himself to be seduced by that blue fever and, after embarking his family and several of his closest friends on a journey that would last about two months and that would take them to three continents, would be planted on the peaks of Europe, where they would astonish him, more than the colors, textures or temperatures of the glaciers, their slowness, the monumentally slow movement of those frozen mastodons, that imperceptible crawl —Then, a glacier traveled, on average, one and a half meters a year — which made them the largest and most powerful force of erosion on earth.

Perhaps because it seemed to him that that slowness collided, that that almost imperceptible movement of the frozen giants was, in reality, the exact opposite of the haste, of the speed that had just caught humanity in its loop, on that atrocious slope of accelerationism. economic, vital and existential in which we are still spinning, Twain would decide to opt for humor when referring to the glaciers: “I led the expedition up the steep mule path and took the best position in the center of the glacier, as Baedeker says that the central part moves faster. However, as an economic measure, I left some of the heaviest pieces of luggage on the banks, to be carried forward as a heavy load. I waited and waited, but the glacier was not moving ”.

Shortly after, Twain continues: “Night was coming, it began to get dark … and it still did not move. Then it occurred to me that perhaps Baedeker had made a schedule; it would be nice to find out the departure times. It didn’t take long for me to come up with a phrase that cast a dazzling light on the matter. It said: the Gorner Glacier travels at an average speed of almost an inch a day. I have seldom felt so outraged. Seldom had my trust been so gratuitously betrayed. I did a little calculation: almost two centimeters a day, that is, about eight meters a year; estimated distance to Zermatt, almost five kilometers plus one eighteenth ”.

Twain continues: “Time needed to leave the glacier behind, a little over five hundred years! The passenger compartment of this glacier – the fastest part – would not reach Zermatt until the summer of 2388, and the luggage part, which traveled the slow lane, would not arrive until a few generations later … passengers, the glacier seems like a failure ”. Failure, it is curious, but this is the same word — failure — that Dr. Atl uses over and over again to refer to his paintings of volcanoes and to the poems of The Symphonies of Popocatepetl.

“When I read my poems, they seemed insignificant and even corny, a real failure”, writes Dr. Atl in Profane people in the conventWhile, in a letter addressed to Chucho González, his editor and friend, he says that, “except for some drawings, the oil paintings of the volcanoes are a failure, because the Atl-colors fail before the glaciers.” Like Twain, like so many other writers and painters, Dr. Atl had also been drawn to vertical conquest and its wonders.

Like Twain, Dr. Atl also wanted to leave his testimony of those frozen wonders that, despite their failure, had to be portrayed or dewritten, above all, by artists, since “a painter has a scientist and a mathematician the immense advantage of watch. You do not need telescopes or do calculations or photographs to know the shapes and movement of things ”.

Like Twain, in addition, Dr. Atl lived worried about the economic, vital and existential acceleration of the world in which he lived: after being his supporter, he fought to prevent, for example, the exploitation of hydrocarbons in the Valley of Mexico, then, he said, overexploitation of oil would bring the world to an end. Dr. Atl did not know, of course, when he made that warning, that his words would be premonitory, that the overexploitation of hydrocarbons would bring with it, but rather the end of the world – still – the end of the glaciers.

Just a few days ago, scientists from UNAM certified the disappearance of the Ayoloco del Iztaccíhuatl glacier, one of which Dr. Atl failed when trying to paint. Between the death of Dr. Atl and the day this article was written, the planet’s glaciers have lost almost ten billion tons of ice.

Very soon, there will be no glacier left. There will be no way that future Twain or Atl will fail, beautifully. Even so, there are politicians who, unlike painters and writers, insist on not seeing. Hobbies are worth more to them than their obsession should be.

