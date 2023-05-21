In a carpeted hotel, the great writer smokes. He holds up a magazine, narrows his eyes, pretending to be reading attentively, and asks: “Like this?” He is Xan Meo, and at the same time he is Guy Clinch, and Keith Nearing, and above all he is Richard Tull, the writer who once told his wife, sitting at the kitchen table, on a desperately gray day, that he did not care for her. asked him to stay alone with thatthat he did not ask him to stay alone with the life. His wife was sick of the fact that none of his novels were running, and had just given him an ultimatum. She was going to have to find a job, she was going to have to stop writing. If there is a heart, and it is a huge heart, at times dark, gone, broken, always beating, in the work of Martin Amis (who passed away on Saturday at the age of 73), the great writer, the great stylist, the man who did not kill the father but let his powerfully live work will crush you, it’s right there.

“It’s perfect like this,” says the journalist who also writes but mostly reads and who, one day, in a then unimaginable future, will wear that moment in Richard Tull’s life like armor, and will contain it forever in everything that scribe. She will not do it with his name, but with that of Keith Whitehead, his bizarre other self – the most bizarre of all – in Dead childrenone of those novels without which the world, at least his world would not be the same. There is nothing more similar to a writer than another writer, she tells herself, and the need to collect oneself, to spread out, from Amis, the need to be not one but all of his characters at the same time, is closely related to Tull’s words, and with the idea that the imagined life will always be superior to the real one. Vast, with seemingly infinite possibilities.

The great writer absentmindedly poses with the magazine, and it is a music magazine, the magazine in which the then very young journalist —she is only 21 years old and I am the one writing this now— publishes record reviews, and from of that day, interviews with writers. Writers who will never ever pose for her with the generosity of that man who was, like all great writers, the only soldier in a losing battle against himself. A battle that, however, he waged passionately, deeply and playfully until the end, re-inhabiting the tradition —Samuel Richardson, and erotically puritanical literature deconstructed in The pregnant widowand reinvent themselves in the unconsummated obsession from Nicola in london fields— and electrifying, muscular, English literature —and in what would be in its still unknown future— at the same time: Money, Night Train, Street dog.

skip the flash of the old digital camera —mobile phones are then, in 2003, hulks without a screen—, and the great writer looks at the camera, frowns, puts away the cigarette. In Martin Amis’s novels, as in Tom Wolfe’s, the journalist thinks, men are the weaker sex. And they are so in a crueler, less naive, colder and self-destructive way, less North Americanfurther english than in those of that one. Women always know what they want and are ready to get it, when they are not simply forces of nature, like Detective Mike Hoolihan, a shameless formal bombshell, still very far from everything explored by the not to go since then, a tour de forcelike the one that was imposed in the Nabokovian and impossible the arrow of time: tell a story backwards, literally.

When it’s all over, the journalist smiles, and the great writer does too, and they shyly shake hands, and say goodbye to each other, and they don’t know it, but they will see each other again other times, and a small letter will be written in the dedications of their books. history, and she will come to think that all that had been and would be forever, that neither of them was ever going to leave that carpeted hotel, because it wouldn’t have to happen if life was still being imagined.

And it’s partly what will happen every time you open one of your books. I’ll run into Keith Talent again at the Black Cross, and Richard Tull in that kitchen. And with the different incarnations of her cousin Lucy Partington, who was brutally murdered by a couple of serial killers. The writer missed her terribly, so much so that he used to look at her photograph when she wrote. He said of her that she was “where we really are when we die, in the hearts of those who remember us.” Our hearts overflow with her, he said he too. Today, they overflow with you, dear Martin Amis.

