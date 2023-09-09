How to say no to a free game? GOG has decided to give another gift to PC gamers on the occasion of its autumn sales: Requiem: Avenging Angel. It is a cult first-person shooter, based on fallen angels, demons, chosen ones and so on. Another great treat after Ghost Master, Hero of the Kingdom 2 and King’s Bounty: The Legend. In fact, on PC you can play a lot even without spending a cent, considering all these initiatives.

Let’s see how you can to redeem Requiem: Avenging Angel: you have to go on GOG main page, locate the banner with the game by briefly scrolling the page and click on the button to add it to your account (usually located on the right). Naturally, to have it you must be connected to the platform with a valid account and without limitations. As always with GOG, we recommend that you do not start from the game page because you would be sent back to the main one.