PT pre-candidate offered vacancy for pedestrians to run for Senate, which can help former president and weaken Ciro

The PT of Paraná tries to attract the PDT to the Roberto Requião, recently joined the party to run for state government. He offered pedestrians the seat of candidate for senator in the alliance.

The speculated pedestrian names are that of the federal deputy Gustavo Fruet and that of the state deputy Goura.

If successful, the move will reinforce the podium of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) on Paraná soil and will make life difficult for Ciro Gomes (PDT). Both are pre-candidates for President of the Republic.

“This will generate an identity crisis. It is not simple to manage 2 platforms”, said Fruit. In other words: it is difficult to support a candidate for president (Ciro) being on a ticket allied to another (Lula).

If the pedestrians from Paraná agree to approach Requião, there will be friction in the alliance: the PV, which will be in the federation with PT and PC do B, wants to be a candidate for the Senate.

“The PV has already decided that it wants the Senate seat and the candidate is Pietro”said the deputy Aliel Machado (PV-PR). He refers to the lawyer Pietro Arnaud.

The PT members of Paraná want to accommodate the PV in the vice of Requião. There would be a preference for a woman in the post, but the organizers avoid establishing a profile so as not to make it difficult to attract parties.

Probably the main decisions will be for July, when the deadline for party conventions is opened – meetings in which the acronyms choose their candidates.

“If you make the decision too quickly, you can close doors”said the congressman Enio Verri (PT-PR).

In addition to PC do B and PV, there are advanced talks for Psol and Rede to also support the PT candidate for the state government.

The approximations with PDT and PSB, which has the vice president in Lula’s ticket (Geraldo Alckmin), are possibilities seen as minor by PT members from Paraná.

Local movement is important for national politics because Paraná has 8,254,306 voters, according to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). It is the 6th largest electorate in the country.

The current governor Jr mouse (PSD), is a candidate for reelection and is quoted to settle the dispute in the 1st round.

He must join Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and could boost the president’s performance in the state. Therefore, it is important for Lula to have organized support in Paraná.

the last search PowerDate, released on May 11, shows Lula with 42% of voting intentions for the 1st round. Jair Bolsonaro had been recovering, but stopped at 35%. The study has a national scope.