The municipal president of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, recorded last week some videos in the Historic Center from the state capital to inform the works and programs that are done in that area to improve services and raise the quality of life. Immediately on social networks they wrote dozens of messages asking for the same attention be given at colonies where the streets are torn apart.

The pressure movement for the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, to opt for the consultation of the base in the election of the new state leadership, deflated. They did not see clearly. What’s more, they say that the only thing they achieved is that the CEN of the tricolor made the determination that Cinthia Valenzuela leaves the Presidency on December 7, whether or not there is a call. Already last Saturday they did nothing.

This week will be crucial for Mazatlan citizens to find out how the former mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres left the municipal finances. Who came to replace him, Édgar González, ordered his new treasurer to rummage through the municipal coffers to determine how they are. Yesterday, in a preliminary way, he announced that money is needed and this week it will be known how much the possible embezzlement amounts to.

Given the wave of road accidents that have been occurring in the Guasave region this month, Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero said that he does not rule out having to advance the Guadalupe-Reyes operation, as the situation warrants it. We’ll see if this is finally fulfilled, but the truth is that mishaps are the order of the day, and although so far they have not left anyone dead, it is not necessary to wait for that to happen.

Roxana Rubio Valdez, president of the PAN state committee in Sinaloa, has a lot of faith in unseating Morena in 2024. In her passage through Salvador Alvarado, she announced that the PAN is the only strong position, and if she was able to beat the PRI in past years, for the next elections they will be able to overcome Morena. She looks very enthusiastic, and despite the fact that they have lost some militants, they declare themselves ready to wage war.