Abrigo Amigo completed 1 year, with 1,587 calls received; project aims to help women who feel vulnerable

An initiative of the São Paulo government, the Abrigo Amigo project, which connects women with service employees while they wait at bus stops in the capital, completed 1 year with 1,587 calls received. According to the state government, the busiest day is Sunday, when there is no fare charge, and the demand for the service increases 78%, compared to the rest of the week.

The time with the highest number of calls is between 8pm and midnight. The service’s operating hours are from 8pm to 5am.

Initiative

The team uses a tool that allows users to connect with one of the project’s employees through a digital panel. The passenger presses a button to start a video call with the attendant. The call is direct, to speed up contact.

According to the government, the bus stops benefit from night vision cameras, microphones, motion sensors and internet access. Passengers and attendants, who can see the area around them, can talk while looking at each other.

The equipment was installed in places with little foot traffic at night, such as Avenida Tiradentes, near the Paula Souza Center and the Museum of Sacred Art, in the Bom Retiro neighborhood.

The Abrigo Amigo is also available on Rangel Pestana and Nove de Julho Avenues. Other locations that offer the service include the bus stops on Brigadeiro Luís Antônio Avenue and the end of Ipiranga Avenue, as well as stops located on Angélica Avenue, in the Centro and Santa Cecília neighborhoods.

According to a survey by the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP), in 2022 Brazil reached the highest number of femicides since 2015, with 195 records.

The same occurred with the number of cases in which women were threatened. In 2022, the entity recorded more than 75 thousand episodes of this type of violence. The same applies to the number of rapes and rapes of vulnerable people, which indicates more than 11 thousand cases occurred in the state of São Paulo alone.

With information from Brazil Agency.