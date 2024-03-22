There were 169 companies that filed the legal request, compared to 103 in the same period last year

The number of companies that filed for judicial recovery in February grew 64.1%, compared to the same period last year. There were 169 companies that filed a legal request last month, compared to 103 in 2023. The data is from the Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Indicator of Serasa Experian.

Micro and small companies represented the largest number of requests. Of the total requests, 107 belonged to this group.

Serasa Experian economist, Luiz Rabi, says that the increase in default rates combined with high interest rates contributes to the scenario. “Although we are experiencing an improvement with a drop in interest rates and inflation, first we need to see a reduction in defaults and then we can see a drop in the number of requests for judicial recovery”he said.

Here is the data over the months:

The majority of companies with a judicial recovery request filed in February are in the services and commerce sector. There are 66 belonging to this category. In commerce, there were 54, in industry, 28 and, in the primary sector, 21.

Bankruptcies

Despite the growth in requests for judicial recovery, bankruptcy did not occur in all companies. Of the 169 that filed the request, 80 closed their doors. The majority are micro and small companies, which registered 44 bankruptcy requests.

In terms of sector, it was “services” which registered the most orders (33), followed by “business” (24) and “industry” (23). The segment “primary” did not register any requests.