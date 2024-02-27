From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/27/2024 – 14:47

Data from Serasa Experian's Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Indicator showed that, in January, 149 requests for judicial recovery were made in Brazil. This number represents an increase of 62.0% compared to the same period of the previous year, when 92 requests were registered. In relation to December 2023, the increase was 46.1%.

“The increase in requests for judicial recovery is a reflection of the growth of companies that found themselves facing imminent insolvency, which last year registered a record number of defaults, with 6.6 million negative CNPJs. Although signs of improvement have begun to emerge, such as the drop in inflation and interest rates, in the context of judicial recovery, the response is taking longer”, comments Serasa Experian economist, Luiz Rabi.

According to the survey, in January, “Micro and Small” companies drove the increase in judicial recoveries with the majority of requests (99), followed by “Medium” (32) and “Large” companies (18). In terms of sectors, “Services” was responsible for the largest volume of requests in the period. “Commerce” came in second place and, in sequence, the “Industry” and “Primary” sectors.

Bankruptcy filings fall 4.2%

Bankruptcy requests fell by -4.2%, from 72 requests in January 2023 to 69 in the first month of 2024. In relation to December 2023, when 48 requests were registered, the increase was 43.8% . It was also the “Micro and Small” companies that received the majority of applications in the period (38), followed by “Medium” (16) and “Large” (15). In the breakdown by sectors, “Primary” did not indicate demands, while “Services” and “Commerce” indicated 26 and “Industry”, 17.