In total, 149 companies formalized the situation; in December this number was 102

The number of companies that filed for judicial recovery in January grew 46% compared to December. In total, 149 companies filed a legal request for financial restructuring during the period. In December, 102 formalized the same situation. The data comes from the Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Indicator of Serasa Experian.

Micro and small companies were at the forefront of requests, totaling 99 protocols, a number that represents 65% of those filed in January. Medium and large companies, which filed 32 and 18 requests respectively, also formalized the request.

Here is the data over the months:

According to Serasa Experian economist, Luiz Rabi, the increase in requests for judicial recovery is a reflection of the growth of companies that found themselves facing imminent insolvency. In 2023, there were a record 6.6 million negative CNPJs.

“Although signs of improvement have begun to emerge, such as the fall in inflation and interest rates, in the context of judicial recovery, the response is slower”he said.

The majority of judicial recovery requests are in the services sector. The primary sector, industry and commerce were also affected.

Compared to January last year, the number of requests for judicial recovery also increased. In 2023, 92 companies filed legal action. Throughout the year growth was 167%.

Bankruptcies

The increase in requests for judicial recovery was reflected, during the period analyzed, in the formalization of bankruptcies. In January 2024, the number of companies that went bankrupt was 69, while in December 43 companies closed their activities. The growth was 43.8%. The primary, service and commercial sectors were affected.