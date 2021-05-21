Anybody born in 1996 (55-years old) can request an appointment for his or her vaccine directly via the SAS webpage.

Now, before you think that the British special forces are vaccinating people, SAS stands for the Andalusian Health Service, or in other words the Andalucian Regional Health System.

You can request an appointment via their webpage clicking on ClickHealth +, or via their phone app or even by phoning 958 545 060.

You can even walk into your local medical center and request a vaccine appointment in person. This system was already in place for those aged 56 to 59 years of age and for 68 and over (born 1953 or before).

Those aged 55 will be receiving Pfizer or Modern jabs. As long as they are already inscribed on the database. It doesn’t matter whether you have private or public health insurance. The only thing is if you have already had Covid 19, in which case you’ll have to wait another six months to request a vaccination appointment.

You cannot request your second jab, if you have already had one, but will have to wait instead until you are given an appointment via SMS or, of course, the date you were given for your second one when you had your first.

For those of us aged between 60 and 67 (born 1961-1952) you cannot request an appointment but will have to wait until you are called by phone or sent an SMS.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)