Request for the reopening of the investigation into Pasolini’s death: “Verify three DNAs”

An application was filed this morning in the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rome to request the reopening of the investigations relating to the murder of Pier Paolo Pasolini which took place in Ostia on 2 November 1975. The deed was drawn up by the lawyer Stefano Maccioni, on behalf by director David Grieco and screenwriter Giovanni Giovannetti.

The petition asks to ascertain who owns the three DNA identified by the Ris carabinieri in 2010 at the crime scene.

“That night at the Ostia seaplane base, Pino Pelosi was not alone, there are at least three traces, three photographs of people and this justifies why, after almost 50 years, it is still possible to arrive at a judicial truth. A truth that would be based on scientific data, on the presence of three DNAs: from here we must start to carry out the investigations to ascertain who they belong to”, writes the lawyer Maccioni in the deed reported by Republic.

“In the first investigation this was done partially, about 30 DNA were examined but today it is time to carry out more widespread checks also bearing in mind the statements of Maurizio Abbatino, a member of the Banda della Magliana, who gives the Anti-Mafia Commission a justification as to why Pasolini went to the Idroscalo di Ostia: he was not there to have an occasional sexual relationship with Pino Pelosi, with whom the writer and director already had a relationship, but to get back the pizzas from the film ‘Salo’, the 120 days of Sodomà which had been stolen from him and which he held dearly”.

For this, according to Maccioni, Grieco and Giavannetti, Pasolini was deceived and beaten to death. “In the application of hundreds of pages we provide many elements, many pieces that the magistrates have to put together”, conclude the three.