Was the request for review of the trial was rejected by the Court of Appeal of Brescia, advanced by the lawyers of the gynecologist Severino Antinori. The doctor was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on charges of having removed eggs from a young Spanish nurse in the Matris Clinic in the spring of 2016.

“Professor Severino Antinori expresses profound dismay after learning that in the evening the Court of Appeal of Brescia rejected the request for review – his lawyers, Tommaso Pietrocarlo and Gabriele Maria Vitiello, told Adnkronos -. Despite the deemed admissibility of the request for review and despite the relevant testimony of a collaborator of Professor Antinori, who ruled out any hypothesis of violence, the Court has incredibly betrayed every expectation of truth! Professor Antinori, feeling himself the victim of yet another serious abuse, will begin a hunger strike as a sign of protest and as the only possible form of reaction towards this unfair measure to demonstrate his innocence.”