Justice asked, this Friday, the prefect of the Rhône to restrict the perimeter where the mask is mandatory in Lyon and Villeurbanne. Adjustments that Philippe Laurent, secretary general of the Association of Mayors of France, considers “very complicated”.

“It’s a situation that is extremely complex”, reacted Friday on franceinfo Philippe Laurent, UDI mayor of Sceaux (Hauts-de-Seine), and secretary general of the Association of mayors of France after the administrative court of Lyon asked the prefect of the Rhône to relax its orders concerning the obligation to wear a mask in public spaces. The scope of application should be restricted to Lyon and Villeurbanne.

“Initially, a number of mayors had taken orders for the wearing of compulsory masks at the time of confinement. These orders were canceled”, explains Philippe Laurent who is one of these elected officials. His decree had been annulled by the Council of State which considered that it “could not make that decision”. The mayor of Sceaux points out that in Lyon, “These are orders from the prefects. It is all the same the préfet, representative of the State who signs the order. The administrative justice comes to say to the State: ‘you cannot do it’. are quite curious decisions “, estimate the secretary general of the Association of Mayors of France.

Philippe Laurent wonders about the notion of “deprivation of liberty” and wonders if it is better to wear a mask and be able to go out or be confined to home. “I find that the appreciation of what individual freedom is seems to have to be discussed”, he explains.

Taking the example of his city, the UDI mayor of Sceaux considers it “very complicated” to force the wearing of a mask “on such and such a street, on such a day”. According to him, “you have to wear the mask in general, it’s the simplest solution”. The Ile-de-France elected official also believes that those who go to court to challenge the orders “militate against their own interests and against their own convictions. Confinement is much more deprived of liberty than wearing a mask.”