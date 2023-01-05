McCarthy also not elected House leader in sixth ballot, chaos in the Capitol continues
An uprising by far-right Congressmen creates chaos in Washington. As long as the House of Representatives is without a leader, the US will be without representatives. Also on Wednesday evening in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of voting, the Republican candidate Kevin McCarthy did not win. The vote will resume on Thursday, the House decided.
