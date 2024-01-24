Her own smell haunted her. She showered every day, but she put on the same sweaty clothes again. For 16 days she had no shampoo to wash her hair or a toothbrush. During her confinement, she got her period and she made it through four days of bleeding with just two pads, more than two weeks in the same underwear. This woman and her two children slept for a week on the floor and another 10 days in a single bed, all three of them packed together. No mobile phone. “Being there was terrible. We didn't see the sun or the night,” recalls Andrea Martínez, a 27-year-old Colombian. Martínez and his two children, aged three and eight, are three of the hundreds of people who in recent weeks have requested asylum at the Madrid-Barajas airport and who have ended up crammed together for up to a month waiting for the procedure to be accepted or not. request, one more example of the collapse that the Spanish asylum system is facing. Your name is fake. “I don't want my testimony to harm my process,” she asks.

The Madrid airport has become a problem for the Ministry of the Interior. Since summer, hundreds of people have taken advantage of their air stopover in the capital to request asylum, a formula recognized by law, but which, traditionally, represents a minimum percentage of the total tens of thousands of requests that are registered in Spain. The peak of arrivals began to be felt in April with the entry of an unusual number of citizens with Kenyan passports. These people, already more than 650 at the beginning of December, were actually Somali refugees who had bought a Kenyan passport for a few hundred euros to get to the transit area of ​​the Spanish airport and request asylum. The recent numbers contrast with normality. In all of 2023, 2,861 requests for international protection were attended to at the Madrid airport, according to Interior data. But the reduction from December 1 of last year to January 15 reveals that in that short period of time there were 847 requests. It is an unpublished number.

After the Somalis, large groups of Senegalese and Moroccans have joined, although there are also travelers from Mauritania, Nepal and Latin America. According to a police list from the last month, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the largest nationality that has arrived at Terminal 4 alone in the last month is the Senegalese, with almost 200 people. They are followed by Kenyans (actually Somalis) and citizens originally from India. There is also a significant number of travelers whose nationality is not known because, according to the police, they have gotten rid of their documentation. Most of them departed from the Casablanca airport (Morocco). With a stopover in Madrid, their destination was, above all, Latin American countries where entry visas are not required for a wide range of nationalities.

It has been a month since three judges urged the Ministry of the Interior and the National Police to take urgent measures to end overcrowding in Barajas, but the situation, far from being solved, has worsened. In addition, two escapes involving 26 people occurred two weekends ago.

Interior affirms that it has sent reinforcements to speed up the interviews that must be carried out with applicants. It has gone from eight National Police officers to 24 on weekdays and two instructors from the Asylum Office have been sent, but the measure has not been enough.

Foreign Affairs has also imposed a transit visa for Kenyan citizens with the aim of stopping the flow of Somalis with purchased passports. The Unified Police Union (SUP) announced this Tuesday that on February 17 it will also be imposed on Senegal, information confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. What does not seem likely is that the same will be done with travelers from Morocco. “This does not mean that we are limiting the right to asylum. We are avoiding instrumentalization on the scales,” Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska maintained in Congress. For organizations that work with refugees, the transit visa, which requires travelers to go through the embassy, ​​complete paperwork and pay fees, is a band-aid that harms those who deserve protection. “This measure only temporarily makes arrival difficult. “Those who have to flee, in the absence of legal and safe means, will continue looking for how to do so,” criticizes the general director of the Spanish Commission for Refugee Assistance (CEAR) Estrella Galán.

The Minister of the Interior assured that this situation is “exceptional” and that it is already being resolved. He said this shortly after the Red Cross, which employed 12 people to assist new arrivals and subcontracted cleaning, announced a highly unusual decision: to leave. “You cannot work in those conditions,” the organization's Migration Director, José Javier Sánchez Espinosa, told EL PAÍS. The cleaning has now been taken over internally.

It was precisely the Red Cross that Martínez went to on several occasions during his long stay at the airport. He asked, without success, for a toothbrush, some more clothes, sanitary pads, and some flip-flops for his daughter. “They were always busy or there weren't any,” he complains. The girl, who had been left without shoes in the bedbug stampede, ended up walking with adult sandals that a police officer cut with scissors to fit her small foot. “A few days later I inherited some socks that a Honduran family left me,” recalls the Colombian mother.

When a traveler arrives at the international transit area of ​​the airport and wants to request asylum, an express procedure is opened to accept or reject their request and allow their entry into Spanish territory while their request is being studied. But the volume of arrivals has overwhelmed legal deadlines and asylum seekers have been locked up and incommunicado in rooms for up to a month in unsanitary conditions. “It was reported that the average formalization time was between 10 and 12 days, although several people who were in the lounges of terminals 1 and 4 stated that they had been in the airport premises for between 20 and 25 days,” recorded the Ombudsman after his visit on December 20. “People are overcrowded and lack the minimum conditions of hygiene and sanitation,” he added.

Andrea Martínez was there when the Ombudsman appeared. Despite her vulnerable profile (a single woman with two minors), she remained in that limbo from December 8 to 24. “When they took me to the first room, the one in Terminal 4, there were about 60 people,” she remembers. “It was horrible. Three or four days went by without anyone coming to clean the bathrooms. Neither does the room. We all ate, had dinner and slept in the same place and a lot of garbage and dirt was generated, but no one picked it up,” she explains. In that room, the family did not have a bed, so Martínez grabbed a mat, about three fingers thick, put it on the floor and placed her children on it. She slept on a few sheets that she used to cover the floor. Six days passed like this. On the morning of the seventh day the agents shouted at them.

—Take everything out!

The room was infested with bed bugs. “They were quite rude, they insulted the Somali women who did not understand anything,” says Martínez. That night they all slept on the floor of another room. Without sheets, he says.

The group ended up the next day in the Terminal 1 room. Here, at least, there was natural light and space in the bunk beds. The three of them were stuck in one of the beds for 10 more days.

Martínez managed to do the asylum interview, with which it was necessary to decide whether his application would be accepted for processing, on December 19, 11 days after landing in Madrid. In a first analysis, she was denied and her return to Bogotá was ordered. “I was fleeing, I couldn't go back,” she explains.

The Asylum and Refuge Office considered that his story of persecution linked to organized crime operating in his country contained “implausible, insufficient and contradictory” allegations. Here UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, came into action, alleging that the delay to which Martínez was subjected harmed her declaration and that the woman gave the profile to be a beneficiary of protection. “It is not possible to rule out the negative impact that these conditions [las que concurrían en las salas] may have had in the applicant at the time of formalization and during the processing of the entire procedure,” reads the case file. UNHCR has acknowledged to the media its “concern” about the situation of overcrowding and hygienic conditions and has asked for coordination.

Martínez's request was finally accepted and she was released on Christmas Eve. “I felt very happy, I cried a lot because I thought I was going to spend more days there with my children. My stay there was not very different from that of a prison in Colombia,” the woman maintains.

