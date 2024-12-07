Within a few weeks, the Polanco City Council will have the first charging point for electric vehicles in the municipality, which will be integrated into the network promoted by the Ministry of Development in the region’s municipalities and will be located in Requejada.

It is a ‘semi-rapid’ charging point, with the capacity to simultaneously connect two vehicles with a maximum power of 22 kilowatts, which will be located on the access street to the municipal parking lot, next to the Pérez Galdós school.

To this end, the Polanco plenary session has approved the free transfer of a 25 square meter space on this street, for an initial period of five years, which with possible extensions could be extended to a maximum of 25.

The agreement establishes that the Department of Development will be responsible for the complete implementation of the necessary devices, which includes the installation, maintenance and management of charging points.

The mayor of Polanco, Rosa Díaz, has detailed that this project joins the municipal program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, through the application since 2020 of an ordinance that provides for bonuses on the mechanical traction tax on vehicles. electric and hybrid.

These bonuses represent a 50% reduction in the fee and to be a beneficiary, they must be requested by the interested party before the tax accrues or upon registration of the vehicle, indicating its characteristics and its registration. The amount of this tax reduction varies depending on the tax horsepower of the vehicle and in Polanco it is between 60 and 120 euros per year.

At the same time, there is a bonus for historic vehicles, also applicable to those that are at least 25 years old from the date of their manufacture, which represents a 100% reduction and to be a beneficiary you must also apply in advance. of the tax accrual or upon registration of the vehicle, indicating its characteristics and its registration.

The mayor recalled that the first year in which this bonus was applied (2021) there were few owners of these vehicles who requested it, but since then an increase has been noted.

Furthermore, he has insisted that to benefit from the bonus it is necessary for the taxpayer to expressly request it, as is already the case with reductions for large families in the Real Estate Tax (IBI) or for historic vehicles.