During the last hours, it circulated massively on TikTok the video that a user captured in the New York subway. While waiting at a station, a user noticed a strange situation and captured it in images. After seeing movement under a homeless man's blanket, he got up and dozens of rats ran towards the tracks.. The images generated a lot of impact on the platform.

For a long time, Rats are a problem for the Big Apple in general and especially for the subway service. Based on the large number of rodents seen in these spaces, a section was even created in an application where users can report if they saw one at a station. The truth is that despite the strategies applied to contain this situation, the problem seems to remain unsolved. This was demonstrated by this unpleasant video posted by user @six4bk718.

In the video, you can see how The young man walked along the platform of a New York subway station heading towards a corner where there was a homeless man sleeping. As the camera zoomed in on him, four or five rats can be seen running towards the tracks, although it was not clear where they came from. However, the worst came when he approached the homeless man.

At the end of the images, the man points the camera insistently at a corner of the blanket. Thanks to a close-up shot, you can see that there was movement in that part. Upon noticing this, the user began to speak loudly and seemed to say something about the situation. In response, The homeless man lifted the blanket and dozens of rats came out at full speed..

In a matter of hours, the video surpassed 17,000,000 views and generated hundreds of thousands of likes and comments. There, many users discussed the risk that this situation meant for man, not only because of the possibility of being bitten, but also because of the diseases that these rodents transmit.