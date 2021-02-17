An almost closed pass, criticism on social networks and backtracking. And a lot of anger in Córdoba. Because Julián Palacios (22 years old) was about to be transferred to Talleres and from Ciudad Jardín they assure that San Lorenzo changed the conditions. Like a house of cards, Lucas Menossi’s loan also fell off.

How heavy will the hashtag #AndateTinelli, which was a trending topic yesterday morning? The fans were furious because Matías Palacios had been sold to Basel FC over the weekend. There were no official figures, but from Boedo it emerged that the Swiss club paid $ 6,300,000 for 50% of the token. The information contradicts the publication of the newspaper Blick from Zurich. In its pages it notes that 3 million francs were paid, about 3 million dollars.

And while this news was making noise, from Córdoba they warned that Matías’s brother, Julián Palacios, would be a new Talleres player on loan with an option of $ 700,000 for 75% of the pass. It was a free transfer and included in the negotiation the transfer of Menossi, who wants to leave because it is not a priority for Diego Dabove. As they entrusted to Clarion In the Docta club, everything closed because in that way a debt of 10 million pesos that San Lorenzo had with Workshops by Juan Ramírez.

Lucas Menossi, another who is not among Dabove’s priorities. (San Lorenzo Press)

However, on Monday night there was a call from Buenos Aires and the passes were frustrated. “It is a shame. Tinelli did not show his face, he sent someone else to talk to us, ”they complained in Córdoba.

From San Lorenzo they relativize this question. Senior leadership sources told this newspaper that the numbers were not the ones originally spoken. And they slipped that the option for Palacios has to be set at $ 1,800,000. Will it be reactivated in the next few hours? It seems difficult.

“We are not raffling the youth as they say on social networks”, a manager close to Tinelli complained. The reality is that Dabove does not take into account the Palacios brothers, but criticism against the president had already intensified for the departure of Adolfo Gaich, an operation close to 10 million dollars. The Tank he was transferred last year to CSKA Moscow. He just played 17 games for the Russian club, which loaned him to Benevento of Italy.

There is tension with the fans due to the poor campaigns in recent years, but enthusiasm for Dabove’s first game. Also, uncertainty regarding the future of the Romero brothers, who will start tomorrow against Liniers for the Argentine Cup. They are uncomfortable with brave companions who look askance at them. How long will they last to be substitutes?

“There is not much mystery here: whoever is better plays; he who behaves well has no problems; and the one who misbehaves has problems. It’s going that way, ”Dabove said in reference to the Paraguayans. Tinelli endorsed him publicly. Is it true that Angel and Oscar told the showman that they want to leave? On March 1, the pass book opens in Brazil and nothing should be ruled out.