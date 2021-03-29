Four Mexican soldiers were prosecuted for femicide after the Salvadoran woman, preliminarily identified as Victoria Esperanza Salazar, was killed after being subjected during a police operation in Tulum. Feminist and migrant associations condemned the death of the woman and demanded answers and Justice. The Salvadoran President, Nayib Bukele, said he was sure that the “Mexican Government will apply the full weight of the law to those responsible.”

During a police operation, the Salvadoran woman identified as Victoria Esperanza Salazar, 36, was detained by police officers from the tourist municipality of Tulum, located in the state of Quintana Roo, in southeastern Mexico.

In videos recorded by passersby, you can see how the woman was handcuffed and thrown to the ground by one of the agents who, shortly after, blocked her body with the weight of his knee until he suffocated her and after a few seconds she is immobile.

The victim died on Saturday, March 27, but until this Sunday the Government of El Salvador confirmed the nationality of the woman. The president of the Central American nation, Nayib Bukele, offered support and accompaniment to the family of the deceased and the two minors who were orphaned.

“I am sure that the Mexican Government will apply the full weight of the law to those responsible. We are brother peoples, there are bad people everywhere, let’s not forget that, “said Bukele through his Twitter account.

For its part, the Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) initiated an investigation into the incident and confirmed that four policemen – three men and one woman – were prosecuted after the “probable participation in events indicated by law as femicide” and in the next few hours they will be admitted to a detention center.

The FGE highlighted that its experts identified, after performing an autopsy on the victim, “a fracture in the upper part of the spine caused by the rupture of the first and second vertebrae, which caused the loss of the victim’s life. “.

The organism, in an official statement, affirms that the injuries that caused the death of the woman “coincide with the subjugation maneuvers that were applied to the victim during the process of his arrest and before his death.”

Victoria Salazar was a Salvadoran, migrant and single mother who left 2 girls orphaned. She was cruelly murdered by police in Tulum, Mexico. We demand #JusticeForVictoria, that his death does not go unpunished We demand the pronouncement of the authorities #Not one less pic.twitter.com/fzB5igq1TV – Cristina Cornejo🇸🇻 (@cristicornejo_) March 29, 2021

Faced with the wave of rejection that the femicide has generated, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said during a morning press conference this Monday that “those responsible will be punished” and that “they are already in the process of being prosecuted. and there will be no impunity. “

On Twitter they ask for #JusticiaParaVictoria

After the identification of the victim, several feminist, migrant and activist associations viralized the hashtag #JusticiaParaVictoria on Twitter, a movement that was also joined by several Mexican politicians.

“I join the demand for Justice and zero impunity for the murder of Victoria, a woman who lost her life at the hands of the municipal police of Tulum, Quintana Roo. I condemn this act of excessive use of force. That those responsible be punished, ”wrote Malú Micher, president of the Gender Equality Commission of the Mexican Senate.

The deputy elected by San Salvador, Claudia Ortiz, also spoke on the social network: “The Tulum police in Mexico, in a visible excessive use of force (4 against 1), has left the Salvadoran Victoria Salazar dead. Let us ask that the authorities of our country demand #JusticiaParaVictoria ”, he denounced.

First it was George Floyd, now it is our compatriot Victoria Salazar

Salazar’s death has been compared to that of African-American George Floyd, who also died in May 2020 after being suffocated by police officer Derek Chauvin.

“The levels of racism and misogyny are overflowing. The most serious thing is when the State promotes it and does not try to eradicate it. First it was George Floyd, now it is our compatriot Victoria Salazar ”, said on Twitter the Salvadoran Daniela Genovez, vice president of the American Association of Jurists.

For her part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador, Alexandra Hill, assured that the Foreign Ministry has already “contacted the relatives of the Salvadoran woman who died in Tulum” and that the Embassy of El Salvador in Mexico is “doing all the pertinent proceedings before the authorities ”.

UN Women called for an investigation into Victoria’s death “with a gender perspective” and for the necessary measures to be taken to prevent and punish any act of violence against women. “We cannot allow violence against women to go unpunished,” the organization added.

Feminist groups announced protests to express their rejection of police violence and demand justice in the case of Victoria Salazar.

According to UN Women, sexist violence leaves more than 10 women murdered every day in Mexico.

With EFE and local media