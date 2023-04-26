Dodik: Republika Srpska will become an independent state not by military means, but by peaceful means

Republika Srpska (part of the federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina) intends to acquire the status of an independent state by peaceful means, declared President of the ethnic education of Serbs in the country Milorad Dodik on the air of the RTS TV channel.

“The Republika Srpska will be an independent state and will achieve this peacefully. We do not have a military plan, all our plans are not military, but peaceful. There will be peace on our side,” he stressed. According to the politician, such a decision will one day be made by the parliament of the entity.

Earlier, Dodik promised to continue to strengthen cooperation with Russia and Serbia, despite the efforts of the West to discord relations between partners. At the same time, he added that the Republic of Serbia is also open to dialogue with Western countries, but they need to understand that “communication is no longer possible from the position of demanding complete obedience and submission.”