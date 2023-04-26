The authorities of the Republika Srpska expect to peacefully secede from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). The corresponding statement on Tuesday, April 25, was made by the president of the self-proclaimed state, Milorad Dodik.

On the TV channel PTC he noted that the existence of the Republika Srpska within BiH was imposed from outside. According to Dodik, several peoples are locked up within the current borders, which have no desire or strong prerequisites for living together.

Despite the determination of the ethnic Serb leader to seek independence, he stressed that he did not intend to resort to forceful methods and expressed his commitment to diplomacy.

Earlier, on April 11, Dodik announced that Bosnia and Herzegovina would cease any cooperation with NATO. At the end of March, he mentioned that it was impossible to forgive NATO’s aggression in Yugoslavia in 1999, since the organization was destroying the Serbian people and did not even apologize for this.

In November 2022, Dodik refused to allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to join NATO. Then he also stated that the Republika Srpska supports the territorial integrity of Serbia and will not recognize the independence of Kosovo.

Republika Srpska is one of the three entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina along with the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Brčko District. Dodik headed the Republika Srpska on November 15, before that he was a member of the Presidium of BiH from the Serbs.