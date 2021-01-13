Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell decided not to convene the upper house of Congress to discuss impeachment of incumbent US President Donald Trump prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration. Reported by RIA News citing the Washington Post.

The Senate will begin work after the end of the vacation on January 19, the day before Biden’s accession to the presidency. Therefore, the Democrats’ intention to remove Trump before his term expires will not materialize.

Earlier, the House of Representatives of the American Congress adopted a resolution in which Vice President Mike Pence is invited to remove Donald Trump from the post of President of the United States.

The document was approved by 223 members of the chamber, 205 deputies were against.