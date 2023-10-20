WSome Republicans left the parliamentary group meeting on Friday afternoon with a huff. They answered questions from journalists taciturnly: “No comment.” Or: Jim Jordan will comment shortly. At this point, the right-wing party leader was no longer his group’s candidate for speaker in the House of Representatives.

Majid Sattar North American political correspondent based in Washington.

The group had just voted on whether Jordan should remain in the race after his failure in the third round hours earlier or make way for another representative. Result of the secret vote: 112 votes against the representative from Ohio. Only 86 group members voted for him and there were five abstentions. The anger of the party’s right was directed at the group of mainstream Republicans who had refused to support Jordan three times on the floor. On Friday morning, 25 MPs voted against him. Before that it was 22. And in the first attempt it was 20. So the trend was against him.

The dissenters reacted coolly to the anger of their colleagues: Now the other side knows how it felt for them when the party right announced last week that they would not vote for Steve Scalise, the majority leader, in the plenary session, even though he was in one had pushed through the faction’s internal fight against Jordan.

Two and a half weeks after the overthrow of Kevin McCarthy, the previous speaker of the first chamber of Congress, by a group of hardliners, the Republicans are saying: Everything is back to square one. New applicants are allowed to join the group until Sunday. Several candidates are expected. They are scheduled to present themselves to the group on Monday. The next “Speaker” election in the House of Representatives is likely to take place on Tuesday.







President Joe Biden sent an urgent budget request to Congress on Friday. This has a volume of 105 billion dollars, more than 61 billion of which goes to support Ukraine and a good 14 billion for Israel. With a view to the situation in the House of Representatives, the President remarked that one should not allow “our responsibility as a great nation to be compromised by petty, partisan and angry politics.” Meanwhile, the Republicans continue to paralyze Congress. Without a speaker, the chamber is unable to act. This applies to military aid, but also to the appropriations laws for a regular budget. The transition budget expires in mid-November.