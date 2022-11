The Capitol, seat of the US Congress: opposition reached a minimum number of 218 seats to take control of the House, but Democrats maintained a majority in the Senate 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Eight days after the midterms, the presidential mid-term elections in the United States, the partial numbers released by the American press indicated this Wednesday (16) that the opposition to President Joe Biden will have a majority in the House of Representatives in the next legislature. , who will take office in early January.

According to projections, Republican Mike Garcia won the seat of California’s 27th district, making the Republican Party reach the minimum number of 218 seats needed to control the house.

The Democratic Party, Biden’s legend, has so far secured 208 seats. With nine seats still undefined, the ruling party is no longer able to maintain the majority it holds in the current legislature.

However, Democrats had already secured control of the Senate with victories in Nevada and Arizona. The party has so far secured 50 seats in the House and the Republicans 49 – unlike the House, where all 435 seats were up for grabs in the midterms, only about a third of Senate seats were up for a vote this year.

Although there is still an open dispute in Georgia (which will have a second round on December 6), Biden’s caption has already secured a majority in the house because in cases of a tie, it has the casting vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a statement released shortly after confirmation that Democrats had lost control of the House, Biden congratulated (current) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and said he was “ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for the working families”.

“In this election, voters clearly expressed their concerns: the need to reduce costs, protect the right to choose and preserve our democracy. As I said last week, the future is too bright to be stuck in a political war,” said the president. “And I will work with anyone – Republican or Democrat – willing to work with me to deliver results for the American people.”