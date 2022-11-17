Home page politics

Of: Sandra Kathe, Lukas Zigo, Lucas Maier, and Christian Stör

In the House of Representatives, the Republicans are clinching a narrow victory. McConnel talks about the reasons for Republican failure. The news ticker.

Update from Thursday, November 17, 4:45 a.m.: According to media reports, the Republicans have gained control of the US House of Representatives and can thus put obstacles in the way of President Joe Biden’s government in the future. Several television stations reported a narrow majority for ex-President Donald Trump’s Republican Party on Wednesday (local time). In the Senate, on the other hand, Biden’s Democrats had defended their majority in the midterm elections to Congress. Congress is now split between Republicans and Democrats.

According to forecasts by the major US television stations, the Republicans will in future make up at least 218 of the 435 members of the House of Representatives and thus the majority. However, their victory was less clear than the party had hoped. If TV projections are confirmed, Biden’s Democrats will have the best result for an incumbent president’s party in a midterm election in more than 20 years.

In a first reaction, Biden congratulated the leader of the Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and declared his willingness to work together “in the service of the American people”.

Midterms USA: “Chaos and negativity” among Republicans

+++ 9.20 p.m.: After ex-President Donald Trump tried to blame Mitch McConnel for the absence of a “red wave”, McConnel has now found clear words. McConnel told various media outlets Tuesday (November 15) that Republicans had lost among the “independent and moderate” constituency.

One of the reasons he gave for this was “chaos and negativity” within the party, especially in the leadership circles, like a video from the US broadcaster C span indicates. That frightened the two constituencies, McConnel said.

California results expected in December

+++ 7.10 p.m.: California is still counting, but why is that? As of Tuesday (November 15), polling stations in the US state were still accepting ballots. In addition, the mass of ballot papers that have to be evaluated is huge. By mid-October, 22 million voters had already registered to vote CNN writes.

In addition, the count is subject to strict security regulations, which take time. By December 8th, the results must be reported as CNN reported. So it could be a while before there is a final result in California.

Midterms in Alaska: 81 percent counted

+++ 6 p.m.: In Alaska, around 81 percent of the votes have been counted. The Democrats’ Mary Peltola currently leads with 116,322 votes and 48.1%. Her Republican opponent Sarah Palin is well behind Paltola with 26.1% and 63,025 of the votes counted so far, like CNN reported.

+++ 1:14 p.m.: The tension is rising, in a few hours there will be new figures for the midterms. Should Lauren Boebert still fall behind, it would be the next defeat for Donald Trump. His attempts to become president againwould probably get the next setback.

+++ 10.46 a.m.: Decisions in California (6 seats), Colorado (2), Alaska, Maine and Oregon (1 each) are still open for the midterms. In California in particular, the counting of individual districts could “take weeks” according to CNN. In Colorado, on the other hand, things could go faster. There is Donald Trump supporter Lauren Boebert in a very close race against Adam Frisch. According to current figures, Boebert leads with around a thousand votes. 99 percent of the ballot papers have already been counted there.

Midterms Live: One more seat until a majority in the House of Representatives

Update, 11/16/2022, 9 a.m.: The Republicans are just one seat away from regaining a majority in the House of Representatives after the midterms. So far, the party has 217 MPs, 18 more than before the midterm elections. The Democrats, on the other hand, have 207 MPs so far. They would have to win all 11 remaining seats to get a majority. That is almost impossible.

Midterms: Kevin McCarthy wins nomination

+++ 8.40 p.m.: Republican Group leader Kevin McCarthy has won his party’s nomination for Speaker of the House. He beat his Conservative challenger, MP Andy Biggs, in a 188-31 vote, according to multiple sources in the hall CNN according to reports. It was a secret ballot, and McCarthy needed only a simple majority.

Although Biggs’ challenge was always thought to be hopeless, the number of Republicans who voted for him shows how much work McCarthy still has to do to convince those who hold his ground before January, when he must win a majority of the entire House of Representatives.

Midterms: Republicans near victory in House of Representatives

+++ 10.00 a.m.: The Associated Press believes Republican Rep. Ken Calvert will defeat his Democratic challenger Will Rollins in a hard-fought race for California’s 41st congressional district.

Update from Tuesday, November 15, 6:14 a.mAccording to media reports, candidate Kari Lake, who was supported by ex-US President Donald Trump, lost the gubernatorial election in the state of Arizona to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Hobbs prevailed after a tight race against her Republican rival, as reported by US broadcasters CNN and NBC on Monday (local time). Lake is a die-hard Trump supporter and prominent election denier who regularly questions the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

+++ 8.25 p.m.: As close as the election results in the USA are in many places, many whale observers and US media draw an important conclusion from the midterms of 2022. Especially in so-called swing states, states and constituencies that sometimes vote predominantly Democratic, then Republican again, the Election results suggest that people may be leaning more towards a moderate political center again.

Midterms: Who Will Be Governor of Arizona?

Lake, which the local election officials have already described as “idiots and cheaters”. had, now upped the ante and spoke of a “laughing number” in Arizona. “We can’t make a fool of ourselves here in Arizona anymore,” she said in an interview with on Sunday (November 13). FoxNews. “And once I’m governor, I won’t let that happen again.” Before the election, Lake was considered the favorite.

Katie Hobbs (D) 1,211,595 50.5% Kari Lake (R) 1,185,584 49.5%

(Source: CNN)

Update from Monday, November 14, 1:30 p.m.: Numerous votes are still being counted in the battle for the House of Representatives. A total of 19 seats are still up for grabs, 10 of them in California alone. However, official results do not have to be announced until three weeks after the election. Nevertheless, the Republicans are already tearing each other apart because of the missing red wave (see first report).

It is also controversial now when the leadership positions in the Senate and House of Representatives are to be elected – and the fronts among staff do not seem to have been clarified either. The Republican election is said to be scheduled for Tuesday (November 15) in the House of Representatives. But some MPs are pushing for a move. There is probably no challenger for Kevin McCarthy so far, but it is unclear whether there will be a counter-candidate after all.

Midterms: “It’s time for a funeral” – top Republican declares own party dead

First report from Monday, November 14th: Washington, DC – The results were unexpectedly bad. The Senate is lost, the House of Representatives is still unsecured. For the Republicans, the midterms of 2022 in the USA were an absolute failure. The party is rumbling and seething, the power struggle is in full swing.

Once again, the focus is on none other than Donald Trump. The question now even arises as to whether the failure could cost the former president his leadership role in the party. Conservative commentators from media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s empire have already given Trump a thumbs-down. Some Republican politicians also publicly blame Trump for the defeat.

Midterms: Trump supporters want to abolish old Republican party

“Trump cost us the last three elections and I don’t want that to happen a fourth time,” Larry Hogan told the broadcaster CNN on Sunday (November 13). The outgoing Republican governor of Maryland topped it all off: “I’m sick of losing — that’s all he’s done.”

But that is only one side of the coin. The strong pro-Trump faction also spoke up with big words. Josh Hawley, for example, gave the Republicans a miserable testimonial – but only referred to the long-established guard. “The old party is dead. Time to bury it”, Hawley wrote on Twitter. “Build something new.” The Republican Party, also known as the Grand Old Party (GOP), was founded in 1854.

Midterms: Outcome in House of Representatives open

In fact, it hadn’t looked like the Republicans would do so poorly in the midterms. They missed the majority in the Senate, and the situation in the House of Representatives is still unclear. However, Republicans have a better chance of seizing control in the larger chamber of Congress. But even in the House of Representatives, the race is much closer than expected. In any case, nothing has remained of the predicted wave of Republican success. (Christian Sturgeon)