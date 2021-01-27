The impeachmentt trial against Donald Trump in the Senate will not begin until the 9th, but the result can already be anticipated: the initiative to disqualify him from future public office will probably fail.

The vote on the amendment proposed on Tuesday by Senator Rand Paul to declare the aforementioned impeachment unconstitutional, arguing that a president who has already left office cannot be removed, he had no chance of succeeding, having lost Republicans mostly in the House. The real goal was to review the loyalty of the senators, who in the three weeks since the traumatic assault on the Capitol have replaced the outrage of the moment with fear of mobs and the political pressure that would cause them to lose their seat in the primaries.

The electoral challenge launched against lower house deputies who voted to impeach Trump for inciting insurrection has made it clear to senators that they will pay a heavy price for taking on the former president.

Few resistant



Only five Republicans dared to vote against Paul’s amendment on Tuesday, despite the Senate Democratic leader insisting that if it were not constitutional to prosecute a former president, any president could commit abuses in his final days without fear. to the consequences. “It’s common sense,” Chuck Schumer added.

The final House vote was 55 to 45, with those five Republicans joining the full Democrat, far from the 67 votes it will take to convict Trump. Even the leader of the Conservative party in the House Mitch McConnell, who had blamed the president of the assault for “feeding” the mobs with lies about an alleged electoral fraud, voted Tuesday against continuing the impeachment process.