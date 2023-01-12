The US Republican Party will investigate the discovery of classified papers in the office of US President Joe Biden. This was stated by Republican Congressman Paul Gosar on Thursday, January 12.

“Republicans in Congress will investigate and make sure Joe Biden is held accountable for his crimes,” Gosar said in an interview. “RIA News”.

He added that the punishment for keeping such documents could be punishable by 10 years in prison.

“Biden stole secret documents and secretly hid them in his office when he was vice president, but suddenly the Democrats didn’t care. Careless storage of classified documents is a criminal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison,” Gosar said.

On the same day, American political scientist Scott Bennett told Izvestia that the secret documents found from the time of Biden’s vice presidency speak of a crime committed by him.

The discovery in the office of the American leader about 10 classified materials that were stored together with papers that did not contain classified data became known on January 9. The discovery was reported to the National Archives, after which the American leader’s lawyers offered to pick up the papers on their own, since they are not the subject of an investigation.

After that, presidential aides discovered at least one more batch of documents. An NBS News source noted that the materials were found in a separate location from the Washington office that Biden used after leaving the administration of former President Barack Obama.

On Jan. 10, Biden said he was unaware of the presence of classified documents in his largely unsecured office at the Penn Biden Center think tank during his vice presidency. The American leader was surprised by this find.

At the same time, the next day he noted the seriousness of his attitude to the discovery of data.