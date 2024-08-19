Home policy

Franziska Schwarz

Donald Trump is not achieving his goals with his election campaign. It could be due to his rhetoric, even Republican colleagues are now warning.

Washington – The campaign managers of Donald Trump have a tough job. They are currently desperately trying to convince their candidate republican to focus on issues such as immigration and inflation in his appearances – because the 78-year-old repeatedly takes personal shots at his challenger Kamala HarrisFor example, he calls her a “communist” and addresses her African-American origins.

A Trump confidant, Senator Lindsey Graham, said the former president could win the election with his good content – ​​but “Donald Trump, the provocateur, the entertainer, may not win the election.” In the remaining days until the US election Trump must clearly explain what he will do for the country, for example with regard to migration at the Border with Mexico and the high inflation rate, Graham told the broadcaster NBCNews.

Top Republicans warn Trump of defeat in 2024 US election

Other Republicans are now also concerned that undecided voters could be deterred. FoxNews Trump’s former rival in the race for the presidential nomination, Nikki Haley, appealed to her own party to make a “significant change” in the election campaign and to stop “whining” about Harris.

The Trump’s personal attacks has his challenger Harris from the Democrats with an indirect swipe at his leadership skills. Shortly before the start of the Democratic Party Convention, she campaigned for votes with running mate Tim Walz in the contested state of Pennsylvania.

She indirectly criticized Trump’s campaign rhetoric. “Anyone who puts other people down is a coward,” said the Democrat, without mentioning Trump by name. Trump and his deputy JD Vance are meanwhile planning a counter-program in the particularly contested states.

Trump claims he looks “much better” than Harris in US election campaign

Trump claimed on Saturday (August 17) during an appearance in Pennsylvania that he looked “much better” than Harris and called the 59-year-old a “socialist lunatic” with the “laugh of a madwoman.” He described the current US government under President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris as “stupid.” The ex-president repeatedly makes headlines with such statements – contrary to the advice of allies to focus more on substantive criticism of the Democrats.

Trump focuses on migration and fracking in election campaign against Harris

Trump had already campaigned in Pennsylvania over the weekend. In front of supporters, he blamed Harris for what he saw as the failed economic and migration policies of US President Joe Biden. He also focused on Harris’s once negative attitude towards natural gas extraction through fracking – an important industry in Pennsylvania – and promised greater support for fossil fuels. (dpa/frs)