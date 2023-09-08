Home page politics

Christian Sturgeon

His fans stand behind Donald Trump like a wall, including at an election campaign event at the end of July 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. © Joed Viera/afp

Donald Trump could be barred from the 2024 US election. At least experts are convinced of that. But how would his fans react?

Washington, DC – The warning could hardly be clearer. “Violence” and “bloodshed” threaten the US, should donald trump be barred from voting in the 2024 US election. At least that’s what Trump ally Matt Gaetz said in an interview on the Driveway Liberty Podcast. “I’m really worried that this action could lead to violence,” he said republican. “There could be bloodshed in this country in a way none of us would wish.”

The Florida congressman addressed a debate currently taking place in the USA gaining momentum. Judicial experts argue that Trump cannot be president again because of his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. They justify this with the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which the congress decided in 1868 after the civil war.

It states that a person who has “participated in an insurrection or rebellion” should be barred from running for office again. Legal action is currently underway in several states to prevent Trump from running in the 2024 US election. For example, on September 6, six people filed a lawsuit in the state of Colorado, citing the amendment to prevent Trump from voting there.

Can Donald Trump run again in the 2024 US election?

But how realistic is that? Here it is worth taking a look at a report by the arch-conservative “Federalist Society”. According to the two constitutional lawyers William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution is “automatic” and does not need to be clarified by an act of Congress. Every person responsible for an election is obliged to exclude from the elections anyone who has participated in an insurgency against the United States. Accordingly, it does not even need a criminal conviction for rioting for the expulsion from office.

“Donald Trump cannot be president, he cannot run for president, he cannot be president, he cannot hold office – unless two-thirds of Congress votes to grant him amnesty for his conduct on January 6th to grant,” said Baude in August in an interview with the New York Times.

Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson takes a similar view. “You can’t ask us to support someone who may not be eligible under our constitution,” the former Arkansas governor told the TV station in August CNN. “I am referring to the 14th Amendment. A number of legal scholars say that he should be disqualified because of his actions on January 6.” However, the matter remains controversial in professional circles – ultimately the Supreme Court would have to decide.

Donald Trump insults the Democrats

Trump himself naturally considers the talk to be nonsense. Almost all experts have expressed the opinion that the 14th amendment has no legal basis or significance in view of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, announced he was last on the online platform Truth Social, only to get angry at the democrats to hammer in: It’s all just another “trick” by the “radical left communists, marxists and fascists” to steal another election that their candidate – the “worst, most incompetent and most corrupt president in US history” – did not could win.

It is impossible to predict whether Trump’s fans would resort to “violence” or “bloodshed” if he were excluded from the election. However, the former president already believes in it: “There would probably be unrest,” he said in March CNN. “I represent enormous numbers, many millions of people.”

In fact, Trump is way ahead in internal party polls. Even if a recent survey gives his opponent Nikki Haley better chances, the incumbent president Joe Biden To defeat Trump, the nomination is unlikely to be taken away. The only exception: He would disappear from the ballot because of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. (cs)