More than 20 congressmen from the Republican Party wanted to support the impeachment of their fellow party member, US President Donald Trump. Writes about this CNN, citing sources.

In the House of Representatives, the number of Republicans who can support the resolution is allegedly growing. Another source of the TV company confirmed this information, but added that the number of such lawmakers ranges from 10 to 25 people.

CNN recalls that three Republican congressmen have already spoken out in support of Trump’s impeachment. Channel sources claim that even Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell accused Trump of wrongdoing and admitted that impeachment “will help get rid of Trumpism in the party.”

On January 11, the US House of Representatives issued a resolution to impeach Trump. The Democrats also submitted a resolution to Congress to remove the president. The politician has been accused of inciting rebellion and “seriously endangering the security of the United States and government institutions.” According to members of the House of Representatives, Trump remains a threat to national security and democracy, because of this he should be removed from office.

This is a protest action that took place on January 6 in Washington. Then Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, not recognizing the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president. The rallies led to clashes with the police. Five people were killed, dozens were detained.