Donald Trump is very popular among conservatives in his country. Republican MPs therefore want to see his face on banknotes and more.

Washington – The former US President Donald Trump is very popular with many of his party colleagues and many believe that he will prevail in the presidential election in November. According to a report in the newspaper Independent Republican representatives are even trying to curry favor with Trump. “The bill by Republican representative from the House of Representatives Greg Steude proposes naming the coastal waters of the USA after former President Donald Trump,” the paper writes.

Republican idea: Coastal area of ​​the USA to be named after Donald Trump

The bill by Representative Greg Steube of Florida proposes to extend the Exclusive Economic Zone of the USA to be renamed the “Donald John Trump Exclusive Economic Zone of the United States.” The maritime area covers about 4.3 million nautical miles and “extends no further than 200 nautical miles from the baseline of the territorial sea and is adjacent to the 12-nautical-mile territory of the United States and its territories,” according to the Independent.

During his time in office, Trump has repealed nearly 100 environmental regulations for clean water, air and wildlife, sidelined climate scientists and repeatedly called the climate crisis a “hoax,” the report also emphasizes with regard to the proposal.

Photo of Donald Trump to appear on 500 dollar banknote

At the beginning of June, Representative Paul Gosar from Arizona, also a Republican, introduced a bill to restart the printing of 500 dollar bills 79 years after they were stopped. This time, however, the picture of Trump will be shown on the banknote – instead of the photo of former President William McKinley, who held the office from 1897 until his assassination in 1901. Representative Guy Reschenthaler, also republicanhad also introduced a bill earlier this year to name Washington Dulles International Airport after Trump.

Trump receives individual donation of $50 million

The Democrats also had an idea of ​​what should be named after the former president. They proposed in Congress that a federal prison in Florida be named after the former president. Trump does not seem to be able to do any harm at the moment. The conviction for covering up Hush money payments to a porn star seem to have done him little harm on the way to running for president again: his supporters are still behind him and there is still great support for his election campaign. According to US media reports, Trump even received a single donation of 50 million US dollars. (dpa)