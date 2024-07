Home page politics

Attack is being investigated as an “attempted assassination.” © Gene J. Puskar/AP/dpa

Despite the attack on their presidential candidate Donald Trump, the US Republicans want to hold the nominating convention in Milwaukee this week as planned. The party and Trump’s campaign team announced this in a joint statement. The Republicans will meet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for their nominating convention starting Monday to officially elect the 78-year-old as their presidential candidate.