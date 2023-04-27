The Republican faction in the US House of Representatives has passed a law that raises the debt ceiling, the legal limit on the amount of debt the government can take on. In addition, the law contains a slew of government spending cuts, much to the dismay of President Joe Biden.

The bill received a narrow majority of 217 Republican votes to 215 in the Democratic camp and is likely to fail in the Senate. The Democrats have held the majority there since last fall’s midterm elections. They are against the proposed cuts.

The Republican initiative is therefore seen as the opening bid in the negotiations with President Joe Biden. The Democrat refuses to cut subsidies for green energy and transport, among other things. Republicans want to freeze public spending for 10 years at last year’s level, which would amount to a 14 percent cut, they said. The New York Times.

Biden wants them to raise the debt ceiling without additional conditions. "The president has made it clear that this bill has no chance of becoming law," a White House spokesman said Wednesday night.

Currently, the US Treasury is just under $31.4 trillion in debt. Economists think the Treasury will run out of cash in August if the ceiling is not raised.